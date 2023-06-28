When is Australia inflation data and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Overview
Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, scheduled for publishing on early Wednesday around 01:30 GMT, appears the crucial data for the AUD/USD pair traders to watch.
The reason could be linked to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) consecutive two hawkish surprises after witnessing upbeat CPI data.
It’s worth noting that markets expect 6.1% YoY print of the Aussie inflation data, versus 6.8% prior, which in suggests easing inflation pressure and a challenge for the Aussie bulls.
Ahead of the release, Citibank says,
The Citi Research forecast based on high-frequency indicators suggests that monthly headline inflation decelerated sharply in May from 6.8% to 6.1%, implying a MoM increase of 0.1%. However, markets should ignore the monthly headline price movements and instead focus on the components because not every expenditure class is measured monthly. In May, 64% of services and 76% of goods prices are updated. Overall, 71% of the basket was measured in May. The details will still point to hawkish risks outside volatile categories, and the RBA will likely hike again by 25 bps in July and August.
How could AUD/USD react to the news?
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6675, printing mild losses of late, as it reverses the previous day’s recovery moves amid the risk-negative headlines about China and hawkish Fed bets backed by upbeat US data. It should be noted that the hopes of witnessing downbeat Aussie inflation also weigh on the Aussie pair prices of late. Furthermore, the cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech also weighs on the risk-barometer pair ahead of the key Aussie data.
That said, the market players’ downbeat expectations contrast with the positive early signals for Aussie inflation and keep the AUD/USD traders on a dicey floor. Hence, a surprisingly upbeat Monthly CPI, one beyond 6.8%, won’t hesitate to bolster the hawkish RBA bets and propel the AUD/USD price. However, the run-up will also depend upon how well Fed Chair Jerome Powell manages to convince markets that the last pause in the rate hike isn’t a prolonged one.
As a result, upbeat data may only provide a knee-jerk reaction to the AUD/USD prices while defending the overall bearish trend unless marking a heavy positive surprise, which is less expected.
Technically, the AUD/USD pair’s repeated failures to provide a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA, around 0.6695 by the press time, keep the sellers hopeful.
Key notes
Australia CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, easing annual inflation
AUD/USD slides below 0.6700 as Australia inflation, Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom
About Aussie Consumer Price Index
The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has a significant impact on the market and the AUD valuation. The gauge is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in order to achieve its inflation mandate, which has major monetary policy implications. Rising consumer prices tend to be AUD bullish, as the RBA could hike interest rates to maintain its inflation target. The data is released nearly 25 days after the quarter ends.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.