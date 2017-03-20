What’s the rush to raise rates? - FOMC's Kahkari - BBG

What’s the rush to raise rates? - FOMC's Kahkari - BBGBy Eren Sengezer
Neel Kashkari, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said that the data are basically moving sideways, so I’m asking, what’s the rush to raise rates, in an interview on Bloomberg Television Monday.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg)
- We do not have a high-inflation threat right around the corner
- I’d be very surprised if core inflation reaches 2 percent this year
- When the data really call for it, then we should remove accommodation