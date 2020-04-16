Wall Street Close: US benchmarks propped-up on nation's plans to open economies

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended  33.33 points, or 0.1%, higher to reach 23,537.68.
  • The S&P 500 added 0.4%, or 11.90 points, to end at 2,787.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied  140.75 points, or 1.6%, to close at 8,734.75.

US benchmarks were in a chop in Thursday, dipping in and out of the positive and negative territory, although ending high for the close despite the economic impact of COVID-19. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended  33.33 points, or 0.1%, higher to reach 23,537.68, despite the start of the day's drop on the back of shares in JP Morgan and Exxon Mobil weighing along with Chevron and Boeing (-8%). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 0.4%, or 11.90 points, to end at 2,787 and The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied  140.75 points, or 1.6%, to close at 8,734.75, holding form from the start of the day. 

Health-care and technology-related stocks were the best performers propping up the market, although there was an underbelly of concern pertaining to the US economy and the spread of COVID-19, hamstringing the bulls. The CDC reported a jump of new deaths to 27,012 versus 24,582 yesterday. New global cases rose again and confirmed cases now surpass 2m. New York’s lockdown was extended two weeks to May 15.

US planning to get back to work

Nevertheless, the prospects of nations reopening economies shut down due to the effort to slow the spread of the virus keep spirits alive and investors were able to brush off the doom and gloom in the corporate earnings reports. Germany started to lay out its plans in earlier announcements and the US plans were starting to come out late in the day. More on this here: Trump tells state governors they will 'call the shots' when it comes to reopening the US economy – media reports

US data doesn't disappoint the bears

Meanwhile, the April Philadelphia Fed Index fell to the lowest level in four decades, -56.6 from 12.7, compared with -32 expected. Initial claims added another 5.2m. The four-week sum is sitting at 22m now. The US is now on track for a 17% unemployment rate in April, which would be a new post-WWII high. March housing starts fell 22.3% m/m, compared with expectations of a 18.7% drop (in February it dropped 3.4%). A bigger drop is expected in April due to the lockdown. Building permits sank 6.8%.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 23890
Today Daily Change 410.00
Today Daily Change % 1.75
Today daily open 23480
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21927.8
Daily SMA50 24636.32
Daily SMA100 26582.75
Daily SMA200 26729.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23918
Previous Daily Low 23224
Previous Weekly High 23998
Previous Weekly Low 21552
Previous Monthly High 27086
Previous Monthly Low 18216
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23489.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23652.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 23163.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 22846.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 22469.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 23857.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 24234.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 24551.33

 


     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 23532
Today Daily Change 52.00
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 23480
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21927.8
Daily SMA50 24636.32
Daily SMA100 26582.75
Daily SMA200 26729.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23918
Previous Daily Low 23224
Previous Weekly High 23998
Previous Weekly Low 21552
Previous Monthly High 27086
Previous Monthly Low 18216
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23489.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23652.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 23163.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 22846.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 22469.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 23857.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 24234.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 24551.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week

EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week

Resurgent dollar’s demand has resulted in EUR/USD flirting with the 1.0800 area. Now trading around 1.0840, further declines seem likely in the last trading day of the week.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP

AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP

The AUD/USD pair is in consolidative mode around the 0.6300 threshold, ignoring Australian upbeat data and resurgent dollar’s demand. All eyes on Chinese growth data.

AUD/USD News

China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward

China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward

China's first-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a contraction of 6%. Better figures may boost markets and weigh on the dollar while weaker statistics could trigger a sell-off and gains for the greenback.

Read more

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20

WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20

After dropping to its lowest level since February 2002 at $19.15 on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a technical rebound to $20.61 earlier in the day but failed to stay in the positive territory and settled at $19.87.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures