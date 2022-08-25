Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 25:
Markets do not have long to wait now before finally getting some direction from Jackson Hole. We feel it will be more of a wait-and-see approach from Chair Powell, but at least the path will be cleared for markets to put some risk back on either way. This week has seen bets of a 75 basis point increase as energy prices tick back up, and so prospects for inflation to moderate may be a bit too hasty. Earnings season has progressed in the retail sector, and the news so far has not been too positive.
Consumers appear to be scaling back, especially in the higher end brands. Investors may have gotten slightly ahead of themselves in predicting this quarter's earnings to be the washout, but it may be coming down the line if this trend continues. We have this week alone gotten pretty terrible PMI numbers from all developed economies. Where PMI goes, equities usually follow.
More stimulus though may be just the ticket bulls need, and so far news on this front looks good. Student loan forgiveness puts the US back in stimulus mode, and China is embarking on easing monetary policy to help the stuttering economy. All this stimulus has seen the Hang Seng move 3% higher overnight, while the Bank of Japan is also engaged in its loose policy. That is the left tail event though as it battles market forces to keep JGB yields to 0.25%. The dollar remains king though and is stable at 108.50, while Gold is a touch higher at $1,760. Oil is consolidating recent gains around $95 as investors bet Iran oil is far from returning to the market. Bitcoin remains stable at just over $21,000 as it awaits the next move in terms of risk assets.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx +0.3%, FTSE +0.1% and Dax +0.4%.
US futures are also higher: S&P +0.6%, Dow +0.4% and Nasdaq +0.7%.
Wall Street top news (QQQ) (SPY)
Jackson Hole begins at 9AM EST.
Nvidia (NVDA) produces rotten Q3 guidance.
Peloton (PTON) collapses on bad earnings and outlook.
Snowflake (SNOW) is up on earnings.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) was down 6% on a weak outlook after earnings were slightly ahead.
Ambercrombie & Fitch (ANF) also has lower earnings.
Splunk (SPLK) down after earnings.
Autodesk (ADSK) is up on earnings.
Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is down on earnings as the outlook is weaker than expected.
Salesforce (CRM) is down on slowing growth.
Teledoc (TDOC) is up as Amazon is reportedly going to close its telehealth service.
Dollar General (DG) declares a $0.55 dividend as it beats on top and bottom lines.
Honda (HMC) is said to cut production by 40% due to supply chain issues for September-Reuters.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 0.9950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has continued to erase its daily gains and dropped below 0.9970 in the early American session on Thursday. The upbeat Jobless Claims and Q2 GDP data seems to be helping the dollar gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.1800 on modest dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and started to stretch lower toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The upward revision to the US Q2 GDP data and the better-than-expected Jobless Claims figures seem to be helping the dollar find demand.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its traction and dropped below $1,760. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 3.1% following the upbeat US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.