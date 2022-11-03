  • USDCAD extends its rally for six straight days.
  • Initial Jobless Claims in the United States increased less than estimates, flashing the “overheated” labor market.
  • The US ISM Services PMI remained at expansionary territory, showing business resilience.
  • Canada’s Trade Balance September’s surplus almost doubled August’s downward revised figures.

The USDCAD advances sharply in the North American session following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) 75 bps rate hike, which initially was perceived as a dovish hike. Still, later the Chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, pushed back against expectations for a Fed pivot, reiterating the need for “higher for longer.” Also, US jobs data revealed by the US Department of Labor bear out what Powell said regarding the tight labor market. At the time of writing, the USDCAD is trading at 1.3728, above its opening price by 0.27%.

Goodish US economic data and Fed’s hangover overshadowed Canada’s Trade surplus

Wall Street continues to extend its losses after the Fed’s decision. The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 28 were lower than expected, rising by 217K vs. 220K estimates, even though the US economy continues to weaken, according to specific economic indicators. Albeit data shows the overheated labor market, Continuing claims rose by 1.49 million in the week ended on October 22, the highest since March. If the uptrend is sustained, it could be the first sign that the labor market is easing.

In the meantime, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the Services PMI, which rose by 54.4, below forecasts of 55.3, while Factory Orders on an MoM reading grew by 0.3%, better than the previous month but aligned with estimates.

Aside from this, the Fed’s decision caused mixed reactions from market participants. The monetary policy statement was perceived as dovish due to the Fed considering the “cumulative tightening” under its belt. But, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the pace of rates would be slower. He added that the peak of rates compared with September projections should be revised upward, which sent US equities tumbling, US Treasury yield rising, and the US Dollar followed suit.

In the case of the USDCAD, after hitting a daily low of 1.3547, it rallied toward its daily high at 1.3712, a whole U-turn.

The Canadian economy record's a surplus though fails to underpin the CAD

On the Canadian front, the Trade Balance for September showed a surplus bolstered by crude oil and wheat exports. The surplus rose to C$1.1 billion, below estimates of C$1.2 billion, from a downwardly revised C$550 million in August.

Regarding housing data, Canadian Building Permits for the same period plunged by 17.5%, against a contraction of 6.1%, estimated a headwind for the already battered Loonie. According to Statistics Canada, it’s the first time all surveyed components registered monthly decreases since September 2019.

What to watch

For Friday, the Canadian and US economic calendar will feature employment figures.

USDCAD Key Technical Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.373
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3711
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3707
Daily SMA50 1.3469
Daily SMA100 1.3193
Daily SMA200 1.2953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3714
Previous Daily Low 1.3549
Previous Weekly High 1.3774
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3437
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3823
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD rebounds from two-week lows, stays below 0.9800

EURUSD rebounds from two-week lows, stays below 0.9800

EURUSD has managed to stage a rebound after having touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9730 earlier in the day. With the dollar preserving its strength following the latest data releases, however, the pair stays in negative territory below 0.9800.

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 on Super Thursday

GBPUSD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 on Super Thursday

GBPUSD is trying to stabilize above 1.1200 after having slumped to the 1.1150 area earlier in the day. The BoE raised its policy rate by 75 bps as expected but noted that the peak rate was likely to be lower than 5.2% priced in markets, triggering a Sterling selloff.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers toward $1,630 as US yields retreat

Gold recovers toward $1,630 as US yields retreat

Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,630 from the multi-week high it touched below $1,620. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraced a large portion of its daily rally after the latest US data, allowing XAUUSD to gather recovery momentum.

Gold News

Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level

Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level

Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher. 

Read more

Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax

Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax

The Harbour Energy share price has seen mixed fortunes since the shares dropped from the highs seen back in April, after the government’s announcement of a windfall tax on UK profits for oil and gas companies.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures