USD/TRY resumes the upside and advances to new highs around 23.5000

- USD/TRY prints a new record high around 23.5000 on Friday.
- President Erdogan appoints a new President for the central bank.
- National lenders supported the lira on Thursday.
The sell-off in the Turkish currency remains unabated, and USD/TRY advances to a fresh all-time peak just above 23.5000 at the end of the week.
USD/TRY pushes higher despite the new CBRT Chief
USD/TRY quickly left behind Thursday’s pullback and resumed the upside to uncharted territory around the 23.5000 region at the end of the week, just to give away some of those gains afterwards.
The move higher in the pair came despite President R. T. Erdogan's appointment of Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new Governor of the Turkish central bank (CBRT).
Erkan, a former banking executive in the US, has become the first female chief of the CBRT. Prior to this role, she had worked at Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank. Markets may interpret her appointment as a signal of Ankara’s intention to normalize its monetary policies, which have experienced years of extremely low interest rates and rampant inflation.
It remains to be seen, however, whether Erkan can impose her monetary will under Erdogan's leadership. The first round of this match is expected on June 22, when the CBRT will hold its monetary policy meeting.
So far, the Turkish currency has already depreciated over 25% since the start of the new year, while the drop has reached more than 170% since the Turkish central bank (CBRT) embarked on its easing cycle in August 2021.
Further news mentioned that Turkey's new Treasury and Finance Minister M. Simsek and top banks executives intend to meet for the first time next week.
In the calendar, Industrial Production in Türkiye contracted 0.9% MoM in April and 1.2% from a year earlier.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY maintains its upside bias well in place, always underpinned by the relentless meltdown of the Turkish currency.
In the meantime, investors are expected to closely monitor upcoming decisions on monetary policy, particularly after President R. T. Erdogan named former economy chief M. Simsek as the new finance minister following the cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the May 28 second round of general elections.
The appointment of Simsek has been welcomed with optimism by market members in spite of the fact that it is not yet clear whether his orthodox stance on monetary policy can survive within Erdogan’s inclination to battle inflation via lower interest rates.
In a more macro scenario, price action around the Turkish lira is supposed to continue to spin around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine, broad risk appetite trends, and dollar dynamics.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent skepticism over the CBRT credibility/independence. Absence of structural reforms. Bouts of geopolitical concerns.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 1.19% at 23.3466 and faces the next hurdle at 23.5196 (all-time high June 9) followed by 24.00 (round level). On the downside, a break below 19.8086 (55-day SMA) would expose 19.3827 (100-day SMA) and finally 18.9661 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.0750 on Friday as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's decline, making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2570
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, week-end flows could ramp up the pair's volatility later in the day.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, fluctuates above $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.