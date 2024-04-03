USD/MXN rebounds to near 16.60 ahead of ISM Services PMI data

- USD/MXN edges higher ahead of key economic data from the United States.
- Mexico’s Business Confidence remained consistent at 54.3 in February.
- The US Dollar could appreciate due to reducing expectations for a Fed interest rate cut in June.
USD/MXN rises to near 16.60 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The National Statistics Agency (INEGI) reported that Business Confidence remained unchanged at 54.3 in February, maintaining high levels last seen nearly eleven years ago. However, investment prospects improved to 48.5 from 47.2, though they remain pessimistic.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened as growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector remained steady in March, contributing to undermining the USD/MXN pair. Traders will be closely monitoring the release of Gross Fixed Investment figures on Wednesday, followed by the publication of the latest meeting minutes for the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).
The steady performance of the US Dollar (USD) is contributing to the hawkish price action of the USD/MXN pair. Market sentiment is shifting, with reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in June. This has led to elevated US Treasury bond yields, favoring USD bulls.
On Tuesday, US February JOLTS Job Openings surpassed market expectations, rising to 8.756 million from the previous figure of 8.748 million. Additionally, Factory Orders rebounded with a 1.4% month-on-month increase in February, following a 3.8% decline in the prior reading.
In the United States (US), investors are focusing on the ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data scheduled for release on Wednesday. Furthermore, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on the US economic outlook at the Stanford Business, Government, and Society Forum in Stanford.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.5873
|Today Daily Change
|0.0326
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|16.5547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.7142
|Daily SMA50
|16.944
|Daily SMA100
|17.0413
|Daily SMA200
|17.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.6545
|Previous Daily Low
|16.545
|Previous Weekly High
|16.7703
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.5116
|Previous Monthly High
|17.0655
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.5116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.5869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.4753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.6245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.7339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
