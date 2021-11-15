USD/MXN Price Analysis: Resistance at 20.65/70 keep upside limited

- Mexican peso holds a negative bias versus US dollar.
- USD/MXN moving in a new higher range biased to the upside.
- The area around 20.65/70 keeps the upside limited.
The USD/MXN is rising on Monday after a pullback on Friday. The cross is approaching last week high at 20.72. More importantly, it is testing the 20.65/70 resistance area. A break higher should clear the way to more gains.
The bias points to the upside in USD/MXN. Currently, is it moving in a range between 20.45 and 20.70. A slide below 20.45 should clear the way for an extension toward 20.30. Below the net support stands around 20.13/18 that contains the 100 and 200 moving average.
On the upside, the 20.65/70 area capped the rally so far. A daily close above 20.70 should expose the next key area of 20.85/90, the last defence to 21.00.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.6657
|Today Daily Change
|0.1358
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|20.5299
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4246
|Daily SMA50
|20.3258
|Daily SMA100
|20.1677
|Daily SMA200
|20.2037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.7254
|Previous Daily Low
|20.4504
|Previous Weekly High
|20.7254
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.2514
|Previous Monthly High
|20.9034
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1193
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.5554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.6203
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.4118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.2936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.1368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.8435
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.9617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
