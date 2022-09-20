  • USD/MXN continues to move sideways around the 20-day SMA.
  • Bearish risks prevail while below 20.10.
  • Break above 20.25 to open the doors to more gains.

The USD/MXN is rising on Tuesday bouncing from the 19.90 area, currently hovering around 20.00 as financial markets appear on a wait-and-see mode until the FOMC decision. Fed’s decision and Powell’s press conference could trigger volatility, affecting the pair.

Risks in USD/MXN are tilted to the downside in the short term, while it remains below 20.10. The immediate support is the 19.90 area. A break lower would expose the critical support seen at 19.80. A daily close below would initially target 19.72. Further losses under 19.70 should point to a decline toward 19.50.

On the upside, the pair is facing immediate resistance at 20.10 in the very short term. A break above could lead to a test of a key area seen between 20.20 and 20.25 that contains a horizontal level, a downtrend line and the 200-day Simple Moving Average.

A firm break above 20.25 should favor an acceleration targeting 20.45 and would change the risks to the upside for the next weeks.

USD/MXN daily chart

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.9934
Today Daily Change 0.0736
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 19.9198
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0047
Daily SMA50 20.2114
Daily SMA100 20.1397
Daily SMA200 20.2934
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.1603
Previous Daily Low 19.9063
Previous Weekly High 20.1616
Previous Weekly Low 19.7533
Previous Monthly High 20.8261
Previous Monthly Low 19.8019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.0033
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.0633
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8307
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7415
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5767
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0847
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.3386

 

 

