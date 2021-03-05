USD/MXN: Peso to appreciate in the second half of 2021 on vaccination progress – MUFG

In February, the Mexican peso weakened from 20.574 to 20.940 against the US dollar. High uncertainties on health, economic and political situation during the first half will leave USD/MXN trading around 20.30 by mid-year but expectations of better prospects in the second half are set to send the pair to the 19.750 level by end-2021, per MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“The situation looks quite gloomy due to COVID-19 and controversial policy initiatives. Mexico is now the worst Latin American country in covid related deaths per million inhabitants. The daily death toll continues at more than one thousand, and AMLO administration is almost exclusively focused on trying to speed up the vaccination campaign which has faced hurdles due to lack of supply.”
“Lopez Obrador sent a bill to congress to reform the electric industry law. The proposal represents a major risk for private players in the sector. Another controversial bill requires Banxico to acquire dollars in cash brought to Mexico by tourists and immigrants. During the first semester, these factors and the uncertainties regarding the outcome of Congress and regional elections in June might keep MXN at more depreciated levels.”
“Assuming better progress on the vaccination globally and in Mexico during the second semester, we see scope for some MXN appreciation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
