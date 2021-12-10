USD/JPY steadily climbs to 113.75-80 area, fresh daily high ahead of US CPI

- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD strength.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD.
- Geopolitical tensions could benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any further gains.
- Traders might also wait for the US CPI report before placing fresh directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the mid-European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 113.75-80 region in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation during the first half of the trading action on Friday, the USD/JPY pair regained positive traction and was supported by a combination of factors. The prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback and provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair.
However, the cautious market mood – amid escalating geopolitical tensions – could extend some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair. There are fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. The United States and its allies have warned Russia of tough sanctions if it again attacks its neighbour. This, along with anxiety ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, weighed on investors' sentiment.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in the possibility for an eventual liftoff in May 2022. Hence, the US CPI report will provide fresh cues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook and its strategy on interest rates. This will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent two-way price moves witnessed over the past four trading sessions points to indecision among traders. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 114.00 mark before placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair and positioning for any meaningful upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|113.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.93
|Daily SMA50
|113.56
|Daily SMA100
|111.78
|Daily SMA200
|110.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.81
|Previous Daily Low
|113.27
|Previous Weekly High
|113.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.53
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
