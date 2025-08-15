- USD/JPY drops toward 147.00, down nearly 0.50% on the day, as the Yen gains on growth optimism and broad US Dollar weakness.
- Japan Q2 GDP beats expectations, rising 0.3% QoQ and 1.0% annualized, driven by capital expenditure and exports.
- US Retail Sales slow to 0.5% MoM in July and Industrial Production contracts by 0.1%.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY extending its intraday decline during the American session, supported by stronger domestic growth data and signs of softening momentum in the US economy.
At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 147.00, retreating from a daily peak of 147.87 and down nearly 0.50% on the day, as safe-haven flows underpin the Yen amid a broad US Dollar pullback.
Japan's preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter surprised to the upside, with the economy expanding 0.3% QoQ, beating the 0.1% estimate. On an annualized basis, growth accelerated to 1.0%, well above the consensus forecast of 0.4%. The upside surprise was driven by a rebound in capital expenditure and resilient exports, which helped offset the drag from tepid private consumption. The positive data reinforced speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may adopt a more confident tone in the coming months, further supporting the Yen.
On the other side of the equation, a batch of mixed US macroeconomic data added to the Dollar’s woes. While Retail Sales in July rose 0.5% MoM, in line with expectations, the figure marked a slowdown from the upwardly revised 0.9% in June. On an annual basis, Retail Sales eased to 3.9% from 4.4%. Industrial Production unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in July, a notable pullback from June’s revised 0.3% gain. Consumer sentiment also softened, with the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August dropping to 58.6 from 61.7, while long-term inflation expectations spiked — the 1-year outlook surged to 4.9% and the 5-year view rose to 3.9%, both notably above the Federal Reserve’s comfort zone.
The data combination paints a complex picture, while disinflation pressures persist, sticky core prices and elevated inflation expectations temper the case for aggressive easing. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now see a 92% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, down from fully pricing it in earlier this week after a soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) print.
Looking ahead, USD/JPY could remain vulnerable in the near term as risk sentiment and interest rate expectations continue to drive flows. The widening divergence between Japan’s improving domestic fundamentals and the increasingly uncertain US growth-inflation dynamic may keep the pair under pressure.
Investors will turn their attention to next week’s FOMC minutes, S&P Global US PMIs, and Japan’s national CPI report. Any signs of dovish tilt from the Fed or further signs of economic moderation could weigh further on the US Dollar, while stronger-than-expected inflation out of Japan may revive BoJ tightening speculation — both favoring downside in USD/JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.1700 after mixed US data
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory at around 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. Mixed Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data from the US makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3550 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD clocks decent gains above 1.3550 and remains on track to end the second consecutive week in positive territory. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness following the latest batch of data releases allows the pair to strecth higher in the American session.
Gold appears range bound below $3,350
Gold maintains its sidelined mood on Friday, navigating the sub-$3,350 zone per troy ounce amid further selling pressure on the US Dollar and marginal gains in US yields across the curve. Meanwhile, the precious metal is seen keeping the prudent tone ahead of the critical Trump-Putin meeting later in the day.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer signs of bullish reversal despite renewed inflation fears
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery toward the pivotal $120,000 level, trading above $119,000 on Friday. The sell-off spread in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday occurred after July’s US PPI data came in hotter than expected, casting doubts on the possibility of the Fed cutting rates in September.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.