USD/JPY snapped a four-week winning streak and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around mid-113.00s on Monday. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to hold above the 23.6% retracement at 113.38 to retest the 114.55 high.
USD/JPY targets 114.55, then 115.60
“USD/JPY failed to close above the 114.55 October 2018 high last week, and has now eased back to the 23.6% retracement at 113.38. Provided this holds the downside we should see recovery and a reattempt on the 114.55 high.”
“Failure at 113.38 will imply a deeper sell off to 112.56, the 38.2% retracement, and potentially the 111.66 July high.”
“Above 114.55/70, we have 115.60, the 61.8% retracement of the move down from 2015 and then the 117.06 the 1998-2021 resistance line.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near mid-1.1600s after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory around 1.1650 as investors don't seem to be paying much attention to the soft German IFO data. The dollar remains on the back foot but losses are limited by rising T-bond yields.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.