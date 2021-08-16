USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-109.00s, over one-week lows

- USD/JPY remained under bearish pressure for the fourth successive session on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and continued exerting pressure on the pair.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand might help limit any meaningful slide, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 110.40-35 region, just above one-and-half-week lows touched earlier this Monday.
The risk-off impulse in the market benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor that dragged the USD/JPY pair lower for the fourth successive session. That said, a combination of factors held traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Investors remain concerns about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. The market worries were further fueled by disappointing Chinese macro data, which pointed to a surprisingly sharp slow down in the world's second-largest economy. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment.
The flight to safety, along with the uncertainty over the likely timing for policy tightening by the Fed dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower. This was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. However, reports that Japan is set to extend the state of emergency measures to 12 September capped gains for the JPY.
Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar rebound extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. The USD uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be attributed to the unwinding of aggressive bearish bets ahead of this week's key data/event risks – the release of US Retail Sales data, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and the FOMC meeting minutes.
Monday's US economic docket features the only release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, though is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. This further warrants some caution for aggressive traders and positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|109.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.93
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.69
|Daily SMA200
|107.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.46
|Previous Daily Low
|109.55
|Previous Weekly High
|110.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.55
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
