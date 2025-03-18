- USD/JPY ends flat at 149.38, erasing a 0.54% loss as safe-haven flows boost the Yen late in the session.
- ‘Gravestone doji’ pattern forms, signaling momentum shift to the downside, with first support at 149.00.
- A break above 150.00 could trigger gains toward 150.67, but RSI flattening suggests limited upside potential.
The USD/jPY finished Tuesday’s session with anemic gains of 0.04%. The session was characterized by overall Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness until its safe-haven status boosted the Yen to trim earlier losses of 0.54%. As Wednesday’s Asian session begins, the pair trades at 149,38, virtually unchanged.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY rallied over 2.32% since bottoming around March 11 low of 146.54 and hit a high of 149.93 on March 18 before pulling back to current spot prices. Sellers moved late in yesterday’s session, helping to overcome earlier buying pressure. Therefore a ‘gravestone doji’ formed, hinting that momentum has shifted to the downside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims slightly up, but the slope flattened somewhat, which could indicate a bearish continuation.
The USD/JPY first support would be the 149.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the Tenkan-sen at 148.20, closely followed by the March 14 low of 147.76. Conversely, if buyers push the pair above 150.00, this will expose the Kijun-sen at 150.67 before testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 151.91.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.58%
|-0.48%
|0.42%
|-0.58%
|-0.44%
|-1.23%
|-0.90%
|EUR
|0.58%
|-0.02%
|0.59%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.67%
|-0.35%
|GBP
|0.48%
|0.02%
|0.93%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.67%
|-0.41%
|JPY
|-0.42%
|-0.59%
|-0.93%
|-0.99%
|-1.07%
|-1.59%
|-1.48%
|CAD
|0.58%
|-0.00%
|0.20%
|0.99%
|-0.06%
|-0.65%
|-0.87%
|AUD
|0.44%
|-0.00%
|-0.00%
|1.07%
|0.06%
|-0.64%
|-0.34%
|NZD
|1.23%
|0.67%
|0.67%
|1.59%
|0.65%
|0.64%
|0.32%
|CHF
|0.90%
|0.35%
|0.41%
|1.48%
|0.87%
|0.34%
|-0.32%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
