- USD/JPY stays under Ichimoku Cloud and 200-DMA at 151.22, maintaining downtrend with easing selling pressure.
- RSI trends upward, suggesting a potential short-term rally if USD/JPY surpasses 145.00.
- Resistance levels at 146.42 (Tenkan-Sen), 147.91 (Senkou Span A), and 149.39 (August 15 high).
- Below 144.00, key support at 141.69; further drop could target psychological 140.00 level.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) lost ground against the Greenback on Monday as the USD/JPY pair edged up 0.13% amid an uptick in US Treasury bond yields. At the time of writing, the pair was at 144.59 after bouncing off daily lows of 143.44.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY downtrend is intact as the exchange rate remains below the Ichimoku Cloud and the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 151.22. Nevertheless, sellers are losing some momentum, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), remaining bearish, yet aiming up. That could pave the way for a leg-up before testing lower prices.
If USD/JPY clears 145.00, the next resistance emerges at the Tenkan-Sen at 146.42, followed by the Senkou Span A at 147.91. Further upside is seen at the confluence of the Kijun-Sen and the August 15 daily high of 149.39.
Conversely, if USD/JPY slumps below the 144.00 figure and the pair could tumble towards the latest cycle low seen at 141.69, before challenging 140.00.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Tough resistance aligns around 0.6800
AUD/USD gave away some of its Friday’s robust move higher, coming under pressure soon after approaching the key resistance area near 0.6800 on the back of a decent recovery in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Initial up-barrier comes at 1.1200
EUR/USD could not sustain the earlier move to YTD peaks around 1.1200 and receded to the 1.1150 zone against the backdrop of a bullish attempt in the US Dollar, which came in tandem with higher US yields across the curve.
Gold retains gains above $2,500, higher highs at sight
Gold retreats from the daily high it set above $2,520 but manages to stay afloat above $2,500 on Monday. The 10-year US yield stabilizes near 3.8% and the US Dollar benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment, making it hard for XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Ripple slips under $0.60 whales dump 140 million XRP tokens in seven days
Ripple (XRP) posts a second consecutive session of losses on Monday, dipping under the key psychological support of $0.60, as large-wallet investors seem to have engaged in a selling spree, ushering a correction in the price of XRP Ledger’s native token.
Toncoin price crashes double-digits as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.