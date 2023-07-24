USD/JPY Price Analysis: Subdued around 141.00 amidst technical indicators turning bearish

- USD/JPY attempted to shift to a bearish outlook over the last couple of days, with three technical indicators suggesting a potential downside.
- The daily chart shows the pair trading above the Kijun-Sen at 141.43, indicating the potential for further upward movement past 141.95.
- Conversely, if prices remain below 142.00, the first level of support will be the Kijun-Sen at 141.15. If this level is breached, the 141.00 psychological would be exposed.
USD/JPY trades flat as the Asian session begins, exchanging hands at around 141.40s, following a choppy trading session, which formed a dragonfly doji. Hence, during the last couple of days, price action has tried to shift the USD/JPY pair bearish, with three technical indicators paving the way for further downside. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 141.42.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair trading above the Kijun-Sen at 141.43, which could pave the way for further upside, but buyers must reclaim the latest two-week high of 141.95. if USD/JPY breaks above 142.00, the next resistance will emerge at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 142.80/95, ahead of challenging 143.00.
On the flip side, and the USD/JPY path of least resistance if prices stay below 142.00, the first support would be the Kijun-Sen at 141.15. A breach of that level will immediately expose the 141.00 psychological level, followed by a 5-month-old support trendline at around 140.50, before the majors test the next floor at the Tenkan-Sen line at 139.59.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.86
|Daily SMA50
|140.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.75
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
