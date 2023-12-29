USD/JPY Price Analysis: Moves lower to near 141.20 ahead of Chicago PMI release

This bearish sentiment may drive the USD/JPY pair towards the psychological support region around 141.00. A decisive break below this level could potentially open the door for the pair to test the significant level at 140.50.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) residing below the 50 level points to a weakened sentiment for the USD/JPY pair. Adding to the bearish outlook, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned below both the centerline and the signal line, confirming the prevailing bearish momentum in the market for USD/JPY.

A breakthrough above the psychological level could provide support for the USD/JPY pair to approach the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.24, with the psychological resistance at the 143.00 level acting as a significant hurdle. If the pair successfully surpasses this level, the next barrier to overcome would be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 143.35.

USD/JPY continues to experience declines, driven by the weakening US Dollar (USD) influenced by subdued US bond yields. This trend is likely attributed to the dovish outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the first quarter of 2024. As of the early European session on Friday, the USD/JPY trades lower around 141.20. The immediate resistance is noted at the 141.50 level, with the next barrier at the 142.00 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.