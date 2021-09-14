USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends the range play around 110.00 mark ahead of US CPI

- A combination of factors pushed USD/JPY higher for the third successive day.
- The formation of a rectangle points to indecision over the near-term direction.
- Investors now eye US consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just above the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and pushed the USD/JPY pair higher for the third successive day. Bulls further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, though a subdued US dollar price action kept a lid on any further gains.
Looking at the broader technical picture, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past four weeks or so. This constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart and points to indecision among traders over the pair's near-term direction, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the said chart are holding with a mild positive bias but, so far, have struggled to gain any meaningful traction. Investors seemed reluctant amid uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and ahead of Tuesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 110.30-35 supply zone, or the top boundary of the mentioned trading range. A sustained strength beyond will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for additional gains, towards the next relevant resistance near the 110.55-60 region.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair beyond August monthly swing highs, near the 110.80 region, towards reclaiming the 111.00 mark for the first time since July 5.
On the flip side, the 109.60-55 horizontal zone continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trading range support near the 109.45 area. A convincing breakthrough will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the USD/JPY pair to accelerate the slide further towards the 109.00 round-figure mark.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|109.95
|Daily SMA100
|109.82
|Daily SMA200
|107.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.16
|Previous Daily Low
|109.84
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
