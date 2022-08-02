- USD/JPY now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase near a two-month low.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the daily chart helped spot prices to defend the 100-DMA support.
- Acceptance below the 131.45 resistance-turned-support continues to favour bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a range around the 131.00 mark through the mid-European session and consolidating its recent slide to a nearly two-month low.
The US dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since July 5 touched earlier this Tuesday and offers some support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the recent narrowing of the US-Japan yield differential, along with the prevalent cautious mood, continues to underpin the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, so far, has failed to assist spot prices to register any meaningful recovery.
From a technical perspective, RSI (14) on the daily chart is flashing slightly oversold conditions. This, in turn, assists the USD/JPY pair to find some support near the 100-day SMA and stall its post-FOMC decline witnessed over the past one week or so. That said, acceptance below a previous strong resistance breakpoint, around the 131.45 region, supports prospects for further losses.
The aforementioned resistance-turned-support should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively could trigger a short-covering around the USD/JPY pair. Spot prices could accelerate the recovery move and reclaim the 132.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 132.15 area would suggest that the recent downfall has run its course and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for a sustained break below the 100-day SMA, currently around the 130.20 region, before positioning for an extension of the depreciating move. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 130.00 psychological mark and accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support around the 129.60 horizontal zone.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|131.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.51
|Daily SMA50
|134.34
|Daily SMA100
|130.11
|Daily SMA200
|122.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.56
|Previous Daily Low
|131.6
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
