USD/JPY option expiries this week

USD/JPY option expiries this weekBy Omkar Godbole
Reuters report says, "USD/JPY is pinned to 112.00-113.00 by long gamma/options.
- Still USD 22 Billion option expiries 112-113 this week, USD 6 billion on Thursday alone
- Recent implied vol slump another sign of a long gamma market
Option buying (long) strategies usually have long gamma exposure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.