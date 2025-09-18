1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday (17 Aug, spot at 146.35), we revised our USD outlook to negative, indicating that 'the sharp increase in short-term downward momentum suggests USD could weaken to 145.85.' We did not anticipate the sharp drop that sent USD to a low of 145.47. USD rebounded strongly from the low to close on a firm note at 146.97 (+0.33%). While downward momentum has slowed with the strong rebound, only a breach of 147.35 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that USD has moved back into a range-trading phase. Until then, there is a slim chance for USD to revisit the 145.45 level."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, when USD was at 146.35, we indicated that 'strong downward momentum may lead to further USD weakness, possibly toward 145.85.' We highlighted that 'to sustain the downward momentum, USD must not break above 146.90, with minor resistance at 146.60.' We did not anticipate the volatile price movements, as USD plunged to a low of 145.47 and then snapped back, reaching a high of 147.05. While there has been a build-up in upward momentum, this is likely to lead to a higher range of 146.30/147.35. In other words, USD is unlikely to break clearly above 147.35."

US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 146.30/147.35. In the longer run, downward momentum has slowed, but there is a slim chance for USD to revisit the 145.45 level, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.