USD/JPY holds steady above 143.00 mark, near its highest level since November 2022

- USD/JPY is seen consolidating the overnight strong gains to a fresh YTD peak.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence continues to weigh on the JPY and lends support.
- Economic woes benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains, for the time being.
The USD/JPY pair oscillates in a narrow band, just above the 143.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday and consolidates the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is undermined by a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and other major central banks, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the minutes of the April BoJ meeting released on Wednesday showed that the nine-member board saw the need to keep ultra-low interest rates to support the fragile domestic economy. Adding to this, BoJ policymaker Seiji Adachi brushed aside expectations of an early tweak in the yield curve control policy and said that it was too early to phase out ultra-loose monetary policy due to uncertainty over the price outlook.
In contrast, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, during the second day of congressional testimony, backed the case for more interest rate hikes in the US, albeit at a "careful pace". Powell added that we don't see rate cuts happening any time soon and the Fed is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. This, in turn, assists the US Dollar (USD) to preserve the overnight recovery gains from its lowest level since May 11 and lends additional support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets and capping the upside.
Furthermore, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs weigh on investors' sentiment, which seems to benefit the safe-haven JPY and contributes to keeping a lid on further gains, at least for now. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, any intraday pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. Market participants now look to the release of the flash US PMI prints for short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|143.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.36
|Daily SMA50
|137.61
|Daily SMA100
|135.52
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.61
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the first weekly loss in five below 0.6800 on mixed Australia PMI numbers
AUD/USD renews intraday high at 0.6762 even as Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for June register mixed data on early Friday. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s consolidation amid recently mixed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) and Treasury officials.
EUR/USD: Bull cross prods sellers above 1.0940 support ahead of key PMIs
EUR/USD licks its wounds around mid-1.0900s after falling the most in two weeks as market players await the preliminary readings of June activity data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US on early Friday. The Euro pair also portrays a struggle amid mixed technical catalysts.
Gold hangs near multi-month low, remains vulnerable
Gold price is seen consolidating its recent downfall to over a three-month low. A hawkish outlook by major central banks acts as a headwind for the commodity. The US Dollar preserves the overnight recovery gains and contributes to cap.
Despite Uniswap price marking a 17% rally, investors' activity continues to decline
Uniswap price is doing well in comparison to other altcoins in the market whose bullish momentum that was just building up was destroyed by sudden corrections. Although UNI was among these tokens, it had still amassed enough bullishness to push through the bearish phase, but investors' skepticism seems to have the upper hand.
Chair Powell was not as hawkish as feared
Despite the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continuing to beat the hawkish drum during his second day of congressional testimony, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as investors lean into Tech and defensives and away from cyclicals.