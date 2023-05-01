USD/JPY extends BoJ-inspired rally to refresh seven-week top near 137.00 despite sluggish yields

- USD/JPY stretches the BoJ-led rise despite holidays in major markets, sluggish yields.
- Downbeat JGBs, firmer US Dollar and First Republic bank woes also propel the Yen pair prices.
- Nikkie closed at the highest levels in nine months as easy money policy talks join mixed Japan data.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI can entertain intraday traders, Fed, US NFP will be the key for clear directions.
USD/JPY bulls are in the driver’s seat even as holidays in multiple markets challenge the momentum during early Monday. That said, the Yen pair prods the 137.00 round figure while refreshing the highest levels since early March by the press time.
While checking the Yen pair’s latest up-moves, the biggest in 2023, a divergence between the monetary policy outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could be considered the key catalyst. Following that, downbeat Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields and the US Dollar’s broad run-up also gain the attention of the USD/JPY pair watchers.
Furthermore, cautious optimism in the market, amid hopes that the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will be able to defend the First Republic Bank also propel the Yen pair.
It’s worth noting that final readings of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for April confirmed the initial 49.5 figures, showing a contraction in activities, while the Japanese Consumer Confidence Index for the said month improved to 35.4 from 33.9 prior and 32.4 market forecasts.
On the other hand, the recently upbeat prints of the US Core PCE Price Index and early signals of the US inflation have propelled the hawkish Fed bets and underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews its intraday high near 101.85 during a three-day uptrend by the press time.
Against this backdrop, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike is already given and the First Republic bank-led wounds are likely to be overcome soon. Adding to the slightly positive mood, as well as the USD/JPY upside, could be the absence of traders from Europe, the UK, China and India, which in turn eases the recession talks and allow markets to consolidate previous pessimism.
Above all, the BoJ’s inaction on Friday and the newly appointed Governor Kazuo Ueda’s defense of the easy-money policy by saying, that it is “appropriate to continue monetary easing to achieve 2% inflation target in tandem with wage growth,” keeps USD/JPY buyers hopeful. That said, the BoJ dropped its forward guidance for interest rates and launched a review of its policies that will take more than a year, which in turn might have also fuelled the USD/JPY prices of late.
Moving on, a light calendar on Monday and holidays in multiple markets, together with a technical breakout, may allow the USD/JPY bulls to keep the reins with eyes on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April for intraday directions.
Technical analysis
Considering the overbought RSI, the 200-DMA near 137.00, quickly followed by the 137.90-138.20 resistance zone comprising multiple levels marked since early December 2022, to challenge the USD/JPY buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46%
|Today daily open
|136.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.49
|Daily SMA50
|133.83
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.35
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0960 as US Dollar cheers pre Fed, ECB anxiety
EUR/USD renews intraday low as bears attack the 1.1000 round figures early Monday amid broad US Dollar strength, as well as sluggish markets due to holidays at many bourses.
GBP/USD testing breakout of a rising channel pattern below 1.2550
The GBP/USD pair is showing signs of exhaustion in the upside momentum after failing to extend the upside above 1.2583. The Cable has turned sideways around 1.2560 as investors are preparing for monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Gold sees downside below $1,970 as USD Index rebounds and US banking woes ease
Gold is declining towards its crucial support of $1,970.00 in the Asian session. A solid recovery in the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid upbeat expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates one more time by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday is impacting the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Week Ahead – Fed and ECB decisions set the stage for US payrolls
An explosive week lies ahead for global markets, featuring central bank decisions in the United States, Eurozone, and Australia, alongside the latest edition of nonfarm payrolls. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates one final time, so the dollar will react mostly to any signals around future action.