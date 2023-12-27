USD/JPY drops through 142.00 as US Dollar sells off

- The USD/JPY dumped on Wednesday as the USD gets pinned to the floorboards.
- Broad-market risk appetite is betting on rate cuts from the Fed.
- Japan Retail Trade figures due early Thursday.
The USD/JPY fell nine-tenths of a percent on Wednesday as the market leans into bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will get pushed into a faster pace of rate cuts in 2024, with some investors expecting rate cuts to begin as soon as next March.
The Fed’s policy pivot in December saw the US central bank agreeing with markets that rate cuts would likely be coming in 2024, with the Fed’s dot plot of rate expectations seeing up to three cuts for a combined 75 basis points in rate reductions through the end of 2024. Markets promptly ran far ahead of the Fed’s own outlook, and money markets are pricing in upwards of six rate cuts for a combined 160+ basis points in rate cuts through next year.
Forex Today: No support for the Dollar
The broad-market rally sparked by the Fed’s pivot continues to pin the needle into risk-on territory, and attempts by several Fed officials to walk the market back from lopsided bets on rate cuts have so far gone unnoticed.
Japanese Retail Trade figures for November are due early Thursday, forecast to tick upwards from October’s 4.2% to 5% for the year through November.
Thursday’s latest weekly print of US Initial Jobless Claims will be the key data focus this week, with markets expecting a slight increase from 205K to 210K new jobless benefits seekers for the week ending December 22 versus the 205K from the week before.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY has slipped through recent consolidation after a rejection from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 142.70, tumbling through the 142.00 handle and testing fresh weekly lows near 141.60.
The US Dollar’s decline against the Yen is dragging the pair down through the 200-day SMA, but thin action has the pair hung up in rough action, and short momentum remains limited on the daily candlesticks.
The USD/JPY’s near-ter ceiling is sitting at the 200-day SMA near 143.00, with the 50-day SMA accelerating into a bearish pattern and descending towards 147.00.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|142.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.59
|Daily SMA50
|147.85
|Daily SMA100
|147.65
|Daily SMA200
|142.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.64
|Previous Daily Low
|142.09
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.86
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
