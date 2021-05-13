USD/JPY consolidates in a range near one-month tops, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one month tops.

Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and capped gains for the pair.

Dovish comments by BoJ’s Kuroda should help limit any meaningful slide.

The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the European session. The pair was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 109.60 region, just below one-month tops touched earlier this Thursday.

A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the previous day's strong rally of around 115 pips, sparked by a red-hot US inflation report. In fact, the headline US CPI recorded the fastest rise since September 2008 and accelerated to a 4.2% YoY rate in April. The data fueled speculations about an earlier than anticipated tightening by the Federal Reserve and prompted some short-covering around the US dollar.

However, a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, a pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and further collaborated to cap gains for the major. That said, the downside remains cushioned amid concerns that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery.

Apart from this, dovish comments by the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda further acted as a headwind for the JPY and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. In his scheduled speech before the Japanese parliament, Kuroda noted that the BoJ's risky asset buying is a part of its ultra-loose policy and a necessary step to achieve the 2% inflation target.

Kuroda further added that cutting BoJ's short/long-term policy rates remains an option if it were to ease further. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional near-term gains for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) – for some impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch