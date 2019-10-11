USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY jumped more than 20 pips to a hit a session high of 108.13. 
  • The bid tone around the JPY weakened, possibly due to President Trump's positive comments on trade. 

The demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened on the US President Trump's positive trade-related talks, allowing USD/JPY to jump by more than 20 pips 

The currency pair picked up a bid at 107.89 at 00:50 GMT and clocked a session high of 108.13 by 01:00 GMT. As of writing, the pair is trading at 108.04. 

President Trump, while speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, said that trade talks with China are going well and that a deal could be reached. 

Risk-on favors further gains

The futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting 0.15% gains. The index gained 0.64% on Thursday, as trade talks resumed, contradicting reports released in the Asian trading hours, which said Chinese officials could cut short their visit. 

Asian equities are flashing green at press time. Japan's Nikkei is currently adding 0.87% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 1.26%. 

USD/JPY could continue to gain altitude, unless trade talks end on a sour note, torpedoing the risk recovery. President Trump will be meeting Chinese Vice Premier Liu later today. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.04
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 107.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.66
Daily SMA50 106.92
Daily SMA100 107.6
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.02
Previous Daily Low 107.03
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance

EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance

The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March

GBP/USD: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March

GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from 1.2582 has ended.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments

USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments

The demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened on the US President Trump's positive trade-related talks, allowing USD/JPY to jump by more than 20 pips. The currency pair picked up a bid at 107.89 at 00:50 GMT

USD/JPY News

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.

Gold News

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon

The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures