USD: Investors continue to re-evaluate ‘US exceptionalism’ – Rabobank

US treasuries appear to have drawn some comfort today from the Supreme Court’s ruling that the unique structure of the Fed may protect its board members from potentially being removed by the President, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.
USD short-covering in a 1-to-3-month horizon can't be ruled out
"This will temper potential credibility issues for the Fed which will dampen inflation fears, at least until the end of Chair Powell’s term. That said, this week’s bout of USD weakness demonstrates that investors are continuing to re-evaluate what is and was meant by ‘US exceptionalism’. For several years, the ‘buy America’ trade appeared to be a failsafe for many investors around the globe."
"This is no longer true, and the failure of higher US treasury yields to boost the greenback this week suggests that investors are continuing to overhaul their views regarding the risks that are facing the US economy. While there is a wide variation of views about the US budget, growth and inflation outlooks, the heightening of risks surrounding all three has been clearly making the treasury market jittery. In turn, this is having negative repercussions for US stocks as well as the USD."
"That said, the outlook for US assets has to be viewed in the context of alternative investments outside of the US market. It is possible that some of these markets are now beginning to look overbought. Although we see EUR/USD higher at 1.15 on a 12-month view, we cannot rule out bouts of USD short-covering in a 1-to-3-month horizon. Similarly, while we are forecasting USD/JPY at 140 in 12 months, we see risk of pullbacks to 145 on a 1-to-3-month view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1330
EUR/USD meets daily support around the 1.1300 neighbourhood, managing to regain pace and revisit the 1.1330 region. Sentiment turned after President Trump proposed a “straight 50% tariff” on European imports, undermining the pair’s bullish momentum.
GBP/USD eases from tops, revisits the 1.3500 zone
GBP/USD benefits from broad US Dollar weakness, climbing to its highest level since February 2022 past 1.3500 at the end of the week. UK retail sales data surprised to the upside in April, lending extra wings to the quid.
Gold keeps the bullish tone near $3,350
Gold extends its weekly advance, trading around $3,350 per troy ounce on Friday. The rally in XAU/USD is driven by broad-based weakness in the Greenback, particulalry after President Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports.
Apple stock sinks below $200 after Trump threatens more tariffs Premium
Trump grows irate at Apple's move into India. President claims Apple must produce US-sold iPhone in US or face a 25% tariff. US equity futures slip more than 1% in Friday premarket after Trump threatens the EU with a 50% tariff.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.