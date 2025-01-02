USD/INR strengthens ahead of India’s Manufacturing PMI data

- The Indian Rupee softens in Thursday’s Asian session.
- USD bids from importers and subdued foreign inflows continue to undermine the INR.
- Investors brace for India’s December HSBC Manufacturing PMI and the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
The Indian Rupee (INR) remains weak on Thursday. The reasons attributed to the weakening in the local currency are an increase in demand for US Dollar (USD) from importers, a higher 10-year US Treasury yield and concerns about India's slowing economic growth.
On the other hand, the downside for the INR might be limited as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely continue to intervene in the currency market to curb volatility. Later on Thursday, India’s HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December is due. On the US docket, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December will be published.
Indian Rupee remains fragile amid importer USD bids and domestic factors
- “The rupee is still susceptible to downward pressure, given strong dollar bids and robust US yields,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
- According to Reuters, the bearish bias of the INR is driven by a combination of factors, including the Greenback maintaining its strength near 108.48 and persistent concerns over slowing domestic growth and a widening trade deficit.
- India's fiscal deficit for the April-November period of FY25 stood at 8.47 trillion rupees ($98.90 billion), or 52.5% of the estimate for the financial year, according to official data released on Tuesday. The fiscal deficit widened from 50.7% reported in the comparable year-earlier period.
- The real GDP growth is estimated at 6.6% for 2024-25, and 6.9% for the first quarter of 2025-26, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- The US Housing Price Index rose 0.4% MoM in October versus 0.7% prior, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. This reading came in weaker than the 0.5% expected.
- The US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices climbed 4.2% YoY in October, compared to 4.6% in the previous reading, beating the estimation of 4.1%.
USD/INR maintains a positive tone despite the overbought RSI condition
The Indian Rupee trades in negative territory on the day. Technically, the USD/INR broke above the ascending trend channel over the past week. The constructive view of the pair prevails as the price holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. Nonetheless, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading above 70 suggests an overbought condition and signals that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/INR appreciation.
The all-time high of 85.81 acts as an immediate resistance level for USD/INR. If bulls manage to break above this level, then a move to the 86.00 psychological level could be in play in the short term.
On the flip side, the first downside target is seen at the resistance-turned-support level of 85.50. A breach of the mentioned level could draw in sellers to 85.00, the round figure, en route to the 100-day EMA at 84.37.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls rebound above 0.6200 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD pauses its recovery above 0.6200 in the Asian session on Thursday. Disappointing China's Caixin PMI data for December combined with a fresh US Dollar buying checks the Aussie's upswing amid a negative shift in risk sentiment on the first trading day of 2025.
Gold extends gains toward $2,650 as 2025 kicks in
Gold price extends previous gains toward $2,650 in the Asian session on the first trading day of 2025 on Thursday. The uncertainties around US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff policies, geopolitical risks and central bank buying continue to underpin the bright metal.
Ethereum could see new all-time high in 2025 as blobs top burn leaderboard
Ethereum is down 1% on Tuesday following a weeklong consolidation of the general crypto market. The top altcoin could be set for a bullish 2025 if blobs continue their recent trend of burning high amounts of ETH.
USD/JPY holds gains around 157.50 amid firmer US Dollar, thin trading
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds moderate gains near 157.50 in Thursday's Asian trading. The pair finds traction amid a renewed US Dollar uptick as risk sentiment deteriorates on bleak Chinese PMI data. Thin liquidity conditions could exaggerate USD/JPY moves as Japan is on holiday.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.