USD/INR Price News: Scales firmly to 82.30 as Fed’s Powell sees bigger terminal rate

- USD/INR has climbed to near 82.30 amid a strengthening risk-off mood.
- The demand for US government bonds has dropped dramatically, which has pushed the 10-year US Treasury yields above 4.0%.
- Fed’s Powell believes that the terminal rate is likely to be higher than earlier expected.
The USD/INR pair has witnessed stellar buying interest at the opening as investors have started discounting the impact of the overnight jump in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has printed a fresh three-month high above 105.80 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has endorsed a higher terminal rate to tame the persistent inflation.
S&P500 futures have surrendered their nominal gains generated in the Asian session, portraying an increase in the strength of the risk-aversion theme. The demand for US government bonds has dropped dramatically, which has pushed the 10-year US Treasury yields above 4.0%.
It seems that January’s above-targeted inflation figures, resilience in consumer spending, and surprising heavy addition of payrolls in the labor market forced Fed’s Powell to sound extremely hawkish for interest rate guidance.
Fed’s Powell cited “Ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” after the “latest economic data have come in stronger than expected.”
The USD/INR is expected to remain volatile ahead of the release of the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data. As per the preliminary estimates, the economic data is seen at 200K, higher than the former release of 106K.
On the oil front, oil prices have dropped below $78.00 amid the mounting risk of recession in the US economy. From a longer-term perspective, Haitham Al Ghais, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said, “China is expected to account for 500k-600K bpd (barrels per day) of new oil demand this year.“ He further added, “We are cautiously optimistic about China, but Europe is a concern.”
It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and higher oil prices will support the Indian Rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.1796
|Today Daily Change
|0.1063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|82.0733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.5594
|Daily SMA50
|82.1965
|Daily SMA100
|82.1484
|Daily SMA200
|80.9213
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.0734
|Previous Daily Low
|81.7335
|Previous Weekly High
|83.082
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.9435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.8633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.5069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.5265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
