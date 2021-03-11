USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps two-day recovery below 73.00

- USD/INR rises for the first time in three days.
- Two-week-old triangle breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Bulls have a bumpy road unless crossing 73.12.
USD/INR picks up bids around 72.78, up 0.12% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Thursday. The Indian rupee currently bounces off the weekly low flashed the previous day but keeps the downside break of a short-term symmetrical triangle.
Other than the triangle breakdown, bearish MACD backs USD/INR sellers unless the recovery moves gains above the stated triangle’s resistance line, at 73.12 now.
During the rise, 200-bar SMA and the triangle support, respectively around 72.90 and 73.05, can offer intermediate halts.
Meanwhile, the monthly low around 72.60 offers immediate rest should the quote fades its corrective pullback, which is more likely.
Following that, the late February lows near 72.17 and the 72.00 threshold will be in the spotlight.
Overall, USD/INR remains depressed but the bulls seem to catch a breather and keep reins unless crossing the 73.12.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0876
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|72.7034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.876
|Daily SMA50
|72.9816
|Daily SMA100
|73.4612
|Daily SMA200
|73.9677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.086
|Previous Daily Low
|72.6774
|Previous Weekly High
|73.958
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.9299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.5586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.4137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.9671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.2308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.3757
