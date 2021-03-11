USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps two-day recovery below 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR rises for the first time in three days.
  • Two-week-old triangle breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • Bulls have a bumpy road unless crossing 73.12.

USD/INR picks up bids around 72.78, up 0.12% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Thursday. The Indian rupee currently bounces off the weekly low flashed the previous day but keeps the downside break of a short-term symmetrical triangle.

Other than the triangle breakdown, bearish MACD backs USD/INR sellers unless the recovery moves gains above the stated triangle’s resistance line, at 73.12 now.

During the rise, 200-bar SMA and the triangle support, respectively around 72.90 and 73.05, can offer intermediate halts.

Meanwhile, the monthly low around 72.60 offers immediate rest should the quote fades its corrective pullback, which is more likely.

Following that, the late February lows near 72.17 and the 72.00 threshold will be in the spotlight.

Overall, USD/INR remains depressed but the bulls seem to catch a breather and keep reins unless crossing the 73.12.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.791
Today Daily Change 0.0876
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 72.7034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.876
Daily SMA50 72.9816
Daily SMA100 73.4612
Daily SMA200 73.9677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.086
Previous Daily Low 72.6774
Previous Weekly High 73.958
Previous Weekly Low 72.6132
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.8335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.9299
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.5586
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.4137
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.9671
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.2308
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.3757

 

 

EUR/USD: All eyes on ECB's reaction to rising bond yields

EUR/USD: All eyes on ECB's reaction to rising bond yields

EUR/USD's two-day recovery rally stalls ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900

GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900

GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends two-day gain, 15-min chart shows inverse H&S breakout

Gold extends two-day gain, 15-min chart shows inverse H&S breakout

Gold's intraday chart shows scope for a stronger corrective rally. The metal's 15-minute chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The breakout has opened the doors for a rally to $1,764 – the target as per the measured move method. 

Gold News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

