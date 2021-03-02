USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers await confirmation of bullish pennant on 4H

- USD/INR prints mild gains inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Bearish MACD challenges further upside but sustained trading beyond key SMAs keep bulls hopeful.
USD/INR trims early Asian gains while declining to 73.39 during the initial hour of Indian trading on Tuesday. Even so, the pair portrays a bullish chart formation on the four-hour (4H) play.
Although MACD signals challenge the bullish pennant, by suggesting a downside break of pennant support near 73.30, 100-bar and 200-bar SMAs, respectively around 72.90 and 72.80 stand tall to challenge the pair sellers.
Even if the quote manages to break 72.80, multiple barriers around mid-72.00s can stop the USD/INR bears from refreshing the lowest levels since March 2020 of 72.00.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated pennant resistance, at 73.60 now, will theoretically propel the quote towards the July 2020 top near 75.50. However, November 2020 high near 75.00 will be a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bulls.
Overall, USD/INR is building the upside momentum after reversing the downtrend during the last week.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.403
|Today Daily Change
|0.1036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|73.2994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8015
|Daily SMA50
|73.0527
|Daily SMA100
|73.4872
|Daily SMA200
|74.0527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.958
|Previous Daily Low
|73.1975
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1841
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.1719
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.488
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.6675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.2514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.7725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
