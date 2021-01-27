USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rises to fresh high since September 2020

- USD/INR stays depressed near multi-day low, drops for third consecutive day.
- One-month-old falling trend line, 21-day EMA guard immediate upside.
- Immediate support line test bears eyeing September 2020 low.
USD/INR drops to 72.85, down 0.05% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the quote remains heavy near the lowest since September 01 while also marking a three-day losing streak.
With the pair’s repeated failures to cross a descending resistance line from December 23 as well as 21-day EMA, amid an absence of oversold RSI conditions, USD/INR sellers have some room on the downside.
As a result, the latest selling pressure can eye the confluence of September low and a two-week-long falling trend line, currently around 72.76.
However, any further weakness may be tamed by the likely oversold RSI conditions, if not them a downward sloping trend line from November 09, at 72.50 now.
Alternatively, an upside break of the stated resistance line and 21-day EMA, respectively around 73.07 and 73.15, can probe the monthly top of 73.56. Though, the USD/INR bulls may not be convinced unless crossing the 74.00 threshold.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.9015
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|72.9037
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.137
|Daily SMA50
|73.5229
|Daily SMA100
|73.6417
|Daily SMA200
|74.4034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.12
|Previous Daily Low
|72.8652
|Previous Weekly High
|73.3271
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.8916
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1215
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.9625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.8059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.5511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.0607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.2178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.3155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend Tuesday's bounce, eyes Fed decision
EUR/USD is off the highs, trading flat near 1.2150. The spot marks a weak follow-through to Tuesday's bounce from crucial support, as investors await more clues from the Fed on the timing of potential tapering or gradual reversing of monetary stimulus.
GBP/USD: Indecisive at multi-month high above 1.3700, Fed in focus
GBP/USD trades in a choppy range above 1.3700 after easing from the highest levels since May 2018. IMF downgrades UK’s economic forecast while raising the global outlook. The US dollar attempts a bounce ahead of the US data, Fed decision.
Gold attempts a bounce around $1850 ahead of Fed
Gold is attempting a bounce around $1850, still lacking a clear directional bias amid a tepid market mood and a pause in the US dollar rebound. The yellow metal's daily chart paints a bearish picture ahead of the Fed decision.
DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.