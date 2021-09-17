USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee jumps back to 73.50 on RBI, Fed chatters

- USD/INR reverses from weekly top as traders react to RBI Bulletin, rethink over Fed tapering.
- Sluggish markets add to consolidation of previous day’s gains.
- US consumer-centric data may offer intermediate moves ahead of next week’s key FOMC.
USD/INR takes a U-turn from the weekly top, on the bids around 73.45 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair not only reverses the previous day’s gains but also drops 0.17% on a day at the latest.
Behind the moves could be the latest reaction over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Bulletin, published the previous day. “Prospects are brightening for the economy achieving escape velocity from the pandemic as the second wave wanes and preparedness for the future remains on war-alert status,” said RBI per the periodical update.
Also favoring the pair sellers could be the latest pullback of the US Dollar Index (DXY). The greenback gauge grinds higher around 92.85, steady of late, following that biggest daily jump in since mid-August.
The greenback gauge rallied Thursday after the US Retail Sales for August and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for September renewed Fed tapering concerns. The US Retail Sales MoM jumped to the highest in five months while crossing expectations of -0.8% with +0.7% figures. Further, the Philly Fed gauge also rose strongly to 30.7 versus 19 forecast and 19.4 prior, marking the strongest figures in three months.
Also underpinning the DXY were chatters that the US, the UK and Australia are jointly challenging China with securities pact and the US hosting of the UK, India, Australia and Japan for diplomatic talks the next week. Additionally, the Sino-American tussles, recently over Taiwan, join the hurricanes that challenge oil firms in the US Gulf to add to the risk-off mood and favor the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. As per the latest updates, the US and Australia issue joint statement showing concerns over the South China Sea claims while conveying readiness to strengthen ties with Taiwan.
Of late, a rethink over the Fed’s tapering seems to probe the bears. Reuters’ latest poll of 51 economists pushes back the tapering to the November meeting while citing the inflation concerns. The survey also hints at the Delta covid variant’s downbeat impact on the US Q3 GDP. Additionally, hints that the US stimulus talks are in pipeline and more vaccines are on the way seemed to have underpinned the latest consolidation.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near 1.33% by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar and mixed clues may weigh on the USD/INR prices ahead of the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September, expected 72.2 versus 70.3 prior.
Read: US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Technical analysis
Repeated failures to cross 100-DMA, around 73.80 by the press time, keep USD/INR sellers hopeful to revisit the 73.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.452
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1270
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|73.579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5639
|Daily SMA50
|74.0689
|Daily SMA100
|73.8202
|Daily SMA200
|73.5827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.6178
|Previous Daily Low
|73.352
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9946
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.5162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.4147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.149
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.9462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is below 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
Gold attempts to rebound from multi-week around $1,750
Gold prices heading toward a second weekly losses on Friday. After observing a single-day big fall in the overnight session, prices experience some stabilization near $1,750. A slight downtick in the US dollar backs the recent consolidation in the prices.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.