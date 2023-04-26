USD/INR Price News: Attempts a break above 82.00 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/INR is attempting a break above 82.00 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders data.
  • An expansion in orders for Durable Goods to manufacturers indicates strong demand from households.
  • Bottoming out US real estate despite higher interest rates from the Fed indicates that recession is not in picture for now.

The USD/INR pair is making efforts to break above the immediate resistance of 82.00 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to discount the overnight gains in the US Dollar index (DXY) supported by a recovery in the United States real estate market.

Upbeat New Home Sales data in the US economy trimmed the risk of soon recession as investors believe that more construction proposals will strengthen the labor market further and also consumer spending is rising. Usually, the impact of recession is first observed in the property sector, and bottoming out real estate despite higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) indicates that recession is not in picture for now.

At the time of writing, the USD Index is consolidating in a nominal range above 101.80 as investors are awaiting the monthly US Durable Goods Orders data (March) for further guidance. The street is anticipating an expansion of 0.8% against a contraction of 1.0%.

An expansion in orders for Durable Goods to manufacturers indicates strong demand from households, which could keep the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) stubborn ahead and may force the Fed to remain hawkish while delivering guidance on interest rates.

On the oil front, oil prices have gradually advanced to near $77.50 in the Asian session after declining to a three-week low at $76.60. The oil price is expected to show a volatile action ahead of the release of the inventory data by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world and a recovery in the oil price will impact the Indian rupee.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 81.9679
Today Daily Change -0.0300
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 81.9979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.0216
Daily SMA50 82.2735
Daily SMA100 82.25
Daily SMA200 81.5454
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.0416
Previous Daily Low 81.8432
Previous Weekly High 82.4176
Previous Weekly Low 81.845
Previous Monthly High 83.0315
Previous Monthly Low 81.512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.9658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.9189
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.8802
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.7625
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.6818
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.0786
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.1593
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.277

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.

Gold News

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25. 

Read more

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures