USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar grinding up into 30-year’s highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is navigating in three-decades highs.
  • Broad-based USD demand can drive USD/INR to fresh 2020 highs. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading close to three-decade highs challenging the 75.75 level. Exceptional USD demanding is keeping USD/INR well supported.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is holding above the 75.00 figure while trading well above its main SMAs. Bulls want a daily close above 75.75 to have a run towards the 76.50 and 77.50 levels. Support can be found near the 75.00, 74.50 and 74.00 levels. 
    

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.3875
Today Daily Change 0.2525
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 75.135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.3671
Daily SMA50 72.1093
Daily SMA100 71.73
Daily SMA200 71.0885
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.7625
Previous Daily Low 74.3625
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.2277
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.8973
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.4108
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.6867
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.0108
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.8108
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4867
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.2108

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

