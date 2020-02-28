USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar approaching the 2020 highs near 73.00 figure vs. rupee

  • USD/INR is pressuring the 72.40 resistance. 
  • USD/INR bulls are looking at the 2020 highs and the 73.00 figure.
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. The spot is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is challenging the 72.40 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls are pressuring the resistance a break above it can lead to further gains towards the 72.65 and 73.00 levels. Support is seen near the 72.00 and 71.60 levels.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 72.3045
Today Daily Change 0.6345
Today Daily Change % 0.89
Today daily open 71.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5208
Daily SMA50 71.3599
Daily SMA100 71.3008
Daily SMA200 70.7581
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.9675
Previous Daily Low 71.465
Previous Weekly High 72.12
Previous Weekly Low 71.2605
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7755
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4342
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1983
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9317
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9367
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2033
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4392

 

 

