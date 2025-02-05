USD/INR maintains position above 87.00 after HSBC PMI data release

- USD/INR holds ground amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.
- India HSBC Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 14-month low of 57.7, from the previous 59.2 reading.
- Traders await Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls, which is expected a slight slowdown in job creation for January.
USD/INR continues its upward momentum for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 87.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The risk-sensitive Indian Rupee (INR) remains under pressure due to increased risk aversion following rising trade tensions between the US and China.
On the economic front, the seasonally adjusted India HSBC Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped from 59.2 in December to a 14-month low of 57.7. Despite the decline, the reading remains above the long-term average, signaling continued economic expansion. Meanwhile, the Services PMI registered at 56.5 in January, reflecting strong growth, though it slipped from 59.3 in December to its lowest level since November 2022.
In response to the new 10% US tariff that took effect on Tuesday, China imposed a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, along with an additional 10% tariff on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain automobiles.
Despite the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, traders remain hopeful for a potential resolution, similar to the agreements reached with Mexico and Canada. US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he expects to speak with China soon but warned, “If we can't reach a deal with China, the tariffs will be very, very substantial.” However, no further developments have been reported.
Meanwhile, investors anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy meeting on Friday, amid slowing economic growth. Market optimism has been further buoyed by expectations following the FY2026 Budget.
Looking ahead, traders await Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction. Consensus estimates suggest a slight slowdown in job creation for January 2025.
Economic Indicator
HSBC Composite PMI
The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and HSBC Bank, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in India This d by weighting together comparable manufacturing and services indices using official manufacturing and services annual value added. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the Indian private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Indian Rupee (INR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that the activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for INR.Read more.
Last release: Wed Feb 05, 2025 05:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 57.7
Consensus: 57.9
Previous: 57.9
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around 1.0375-1.0380 zone
EUR/USD consolidates in a range near the weekly high touched earlier this Wednesday. The USD struggles to lure buyers amid Fed rate cut bets and lends support to the major. Concerns about Trump’s trade tariffs and dovish ECB weigh on the Euro and cap the pair.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500; softer USD acts as a tailwind
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two days and consolidates near a one-week top, below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid some follow-through US Dollar selling.
Gold price bulls not ready to give up yet; overbought conditions warrant some caution
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid renewed US-China trade war fears. Fed rate cut bets undermine the USD and further lend support to the XAU/USD pair. A slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Crypto AI investors dump $2.5B as China retaliates to Trump trade war with NVIDIA, Google probe
The artificial intelligence cryptocurrency sector nosedived on Tuesday, posting an 8.5% decline that wiped out more than $2.5 billion in market capitalization.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.