USD/INR gains ground ahead of Indian Trade Balance, US Retail Sales data

- Indian Rupee loses traction despite the softer USD and lower bond yields.
- Indian CEA said the government is worried about headline retail inflation but is confident that India can manage it well.
- The Indian Trade Balance and US January Retail Sales will be due later on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) attracts some sellers on Thursday despite the decline of the US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury bond yields. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held interest rates steady at its bi-monthly monetary policy earlier this month, with an effort to bring down headline retail inflation to 4%, while retail inflation continues to exceed 5%.
Chief economic advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran said that since wholesale inflation has been eased, the Indian government is little worried about headline retail inflation, but is confident that India will be able to effectively manage it. Investors expect the RBI to maintain the hawkish stance in the near term and not to ease policy ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which might lift the INR and cap the upside of the USD/INR pair.
The Indian Trade Balance will be due at 10:00 GMT on Thursday. On the US docket, the January Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released later in the day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains vulnerable in the face of higher oil prices and inflation
- India's Wholesale Price Index-based inflation eased further to 0.27% YoY in January from 0.73% in December, below the market consensus of 0.53%, according to the Commerce Ministry.
- India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Food arrived at 6.85% in January versus 9.38% prior.
- India's Retail inflation softened to 5.10% on an annual basis in January from 5.69% in December, better than the estimation of 5.09%.
- The hotter-than-expected US inflation data last week convinced Fed officials to maintain a cautious approach as they further evaluate the trajectory of inflation in the coming months.
- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said that the Fed remains confident that US inflation is on the way to hitting the central bank's 2% target. However, Barr emphasized the necessity of further positive data before advocating interest rate cuts.
- Fed fund futures traders have priced in an 8% chance of a rate cut in the March policy meeting, from a 76.9% possibility a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee inches lower within the long-term trading range
Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. USD/INR remains confined within a familiar multi-month-old descending trend channel of 82.70–83.20 since December 8, 2023.
In the near term, USD/INR keeps a neutral bias and continues its non-directional action as the pair hovers around the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. It’s worth noting that the 14-day Relative Strength Index lies below the 50.0 midline, suggesting that further decline cannot be ruled out.
A decisive break above the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.20 could get enough fuel to hit a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to the 84.00 psychological level.
On the downside, the 83.00 psychological round mark acts as an initial support level for USD/INR. The next downside target will emerge at a low of February 2 at 82.83. A potential support level is located at the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.70, followed by a low of August 23 at 82.45.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.17%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|-0.23%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.37%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.22%
|0.18%
|0.21%
|0.36%
|0.23%
|0.22%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses ground toward 0.6450 after dismal Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is dropping toward 0.6450 following the disappointing details from the Australian jobs report. The pair seems to have stalled the overnight bounce from a three-month low, albeit a modest US Dollar downtick should help cap losses ahead of key US data.
USD/JPY stays pressured toward 150.00, despite weak Japan's GDP data
USD/JPY is falling toward 150.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower, shrugging off the weak Japanese Q4 GDP report. A cautious risk tone is also boding well for the safe-haven Yen. US data flow awaited.
Gold stages a modest recovery below the $2,000 mark, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price holds below the $2,000 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the yellow metal, but a fall in US bond yields and a weaker USD could provide little support to the commodities.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping
Bitcoin price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum and Ripple following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.
UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes
The UK’s Office for National Statistics will release the advanced prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. At the Bank of England's latest gathering, the Monetary Policy Committee anticipates a slow but steady uptick in GDP growth over the upcoming quarters.