- The Indian Rupee remains steady near a record low in Thursday's Asian session.
- Equity outflows and persistent strength in the USD drag the INR lower.
- Investors await India’s October WPI Inflation on Thursday ahead of the US PPI data release.
The Indian Rupee (INR) flat lines near its all-time low on Thursday. The continued withdrawal of foreign funds, sluggishness in domestic stock markets, and a rally in the US Dollar Index (DXY) exert some selling pressure on the local currency.
Nonetheless, lower crude oil prices and the routine interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might help limit the INR's losses and keep volatility muted in the near term. Later on Thursday, investors will monitor India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation for October. On the US docket, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for October, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Fedspeak will be the highlights later in the day.
Indian Rupee remains weaker amid foreign fund outflows and a strong US Dollar
- Overseas investors withdrew nearly $3 billion from Indian stocks in November, adding to the $11 billion of outflows in October. Indian equity indexes have fallen over 9% since their peak in late September.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.6% YoY in October, in line with expectations, according to the US Department of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
- The core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, climbed by 3.3% YoY in October, matching prior forecasts.
- Kansas Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated on Wednesday that the Fed’s interest-rate cuts to date acknowledge its growing confidence that inflation is headed down but gave no steer on how many more rate cuts he feels may be appropriate, per Reuters.
- St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem noted on Wednesday that sticky inflation figures make it difficult for the US central bank to continue to ease rates.
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Wednesday that the central bank should move slowly with additional rate cuts to avoid unintentionally stoking inflation.
USD/INR’s positive outlook remains in play, but overbought conditions linger
The Indian Rupee trades flat on the day. The USD/INR pair holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe, suggesting the uptrend is more likely to resume than to reverse. However, further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term USD/INR appreciation as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) exceeds 70, indicating an overbought condition.
The first upside barrier for USD/INR is seen at 84.50. Sustained trading above this level potentially takes the pair to the 85.00 psychological level and beyond.
On the flip side, the resistance-turned-support level at 84.32 acts as an initial support for the pair. A breach of the mentioned level could see a drop to the 84.05-84.10 region, representing the lower limit of the trend channel and the high of October 11. The next contention level to watch is 83.86, the 100-day EMA. A decisive break below this level could mark the start of a downtrend.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles near multi-month low below 0.6500 after Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD hangs near its lowest level since August 6 below the 0.6500 level following the release of rather unimpressive Australian employment details for October. Meanwhile, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said earlier on that interest rates were restrictive enough and will not rise any further.
USD/JPY briefly pops 156.00 on firmer US Dollar
USD/JPY holds firm near its highest level since July 24, having briefly popped 156.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The continuation of the Trump trade lifts the US Dollar to yearly highs while Japan's stimulus plans fail to inspire the Yen. Traders watch out for any Japanese internvetion risks.
Gold downside appears unabated, with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
Gold price is sitting at its lowest level in two months near $2,560 early Thursday, as buyers eagerly await US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s speech for a brief respite.
XRP's open interest drops over 10% amid struggles near $0.7440 resistance
Ripple's XRP is trading near $0.6900, down nearly 3% on Wednesday, as declining open interest could extend its price correction. However, other on-chain metrics point to a long-term bullish setup.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.