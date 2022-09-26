- The index meets decent hurdle near the 114.50 zone.
- US 2-year yields climb to new multi-year peaks near 4.35%.
- Fedspeak, Chicago Fed Index next on tap later in the NA docket.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), meets some decent resistance in the 114.50 region, an area last seen in mid-May 2002.
USD Index stronger on Fed, yields
The index adds to Friday’s uptick and surpasses the 114.00 barrier as investors continue to gauge the prospects for the continuation of the tight stance from the Federal Reserve in the next months.
The move higher in the dollar comes in tandem with further upside in yields in the short-end of the curve – a barometer of Fed’s next steps when it comes to rate hikes - which approach the 4.35% area for the first time since August 2007.
Later in the NA session, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be the sole release along with speeches by Boston Fed S.Collins (centrist, voter), Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2024 voter, centrist) and Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The upside bias in the dollar remains everything but exhausted and it has been fuelled further by the recent FOMC event and comments by Chair Powell. Despite current overbought levels, there seems to be scope for extra gains in the greenback in the short-term horizon.
Propping up the dollar’s underlying positive stance appears the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Chicago Fed National Activity Index (Monday) – Durable Goods Orders, House Price Index, New Home Sales (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications Advanced Trade Balance (Wednesday) – Final Q2 GDP Grow Rate, Initial Claims (Thursday) – PCE/Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending. Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation over a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.22% at 113.25 and a breakout of 114.52 (2022 high September 26) would expose 115.00 (round level) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high). On the downside, the next contention aligns at 108.11 (55-day SMA) seconded by 107.68 (monthly low September 13) and finally 107.58 (weekly low August 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. Disappointing IFO sentiment data from Germany had little to no impact on the shared currency as investors keep a close eye on central bank speakers.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.0800 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.