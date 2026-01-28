USD: Diversification concerns remain – Rabobank

RaboResearch discusses the current state of the USD, highlighting potential negative factors impacting the currency. Concerns over Fed independence and US fiscal policies are noted, alongside signs of increased hedging among investors. The report suggests that while the USD may face volatility, it is not expected to experience progressive declines. The analysis emphasizes the importance of upcoming Fed guidance and the potential impact of political factors on monetary policy.

Market outlook for the Dollar

"For the past year, the market has been compiling a list of potential USD negative factors. This commenced early in 2025 with the ‘sell America’ trade which was built around the fear that President Trump’s tariffs policy could trigger a US recession and a spike in inflation, both of which were soon pared back."

"We remain of the view that the USD crosses will trade in wide choppy ranges this year as the market confronts various geopolitical and economic events, but we do not expect progressive declines in the value of the greenback."

"It is Rabo’s view that under the weight of politics the Fed will likely cut rates a little further than it would have done otherwise this year. It is our central view that this should not translate into a complete loss of independence or credibility for the FOMC."

