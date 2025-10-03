USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range of 7.1260/7.14100 – UOB Group

US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 7.1260/7.1410. In the longer run, for the time being, USD is likely to trade in a range between 7.1000 and 7.1480, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

USD is likely to trade in a range

24-HOUR VIEW: "We stated yesterday that 'momentum indicators are mostly flat.' We expected USD to 'consolidate between 7.1200 and 7.1380.' Our view of consolidation was not wrong, even though USD traded in a narrower range than expected (7.1248/7.1358). Further consolidation seems likely, but given that the underlying tone has firmed slightly, USD is likely to trade in a higher range of 7.1260/7.1410."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our update from Tuesday (30 Sep, spot at 7.1275) remains valid. As highlighted, 'the current price movements are likely part of a rangetrading phase between 7.1000 and 7.1480'."