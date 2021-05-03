USD/CHF trades in narrow range above 0.9100 as focus shifts to US PMI data

- USD/CHF is struggling to find direction on Monday.
- US Dollar Index loses traction as risk flows return.
- Investors await US Manufacturing PMI reports and FOMC Chairman Powell speech.
The USD/CHF pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged above 0.9100 and continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was flat on the day at 0.9133.
DXY drops toward 91.00 on Monday
Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, USD/CHF stays relatively quiet as the US Treasury bond yields also move sideways ahead of the IHS and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.23% on a daily basis at 91.08.
Previewing the ISM Manufacturing PMI data, "the manufacturing sector, though only about 15% of US GDP is considered an indicator for the welfare of the overall economy," said FXStreet Senior Analyst Joseph Trevisani. "The waning of the pandemic has not only released a tide of business delayed by last year's lockdowns, but consumers are spending in relief and enjoyment."
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open the day sharply higher, suggesting that the USD will struggle to find demand with risk flows dominating the financial market in the second half of the day. Later in the day, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9197
|Daily SMA50
|0.9238
|Daily SMA100
|0.9065
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.908
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780
Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?