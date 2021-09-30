USD/CHF tops five-month highs near 0.9350 amid stronger USD

USD/CHF trades modestly higher on Thursday in the early Asian trading hours.

US Dollar Index record gains above 94.00, jumps to a one-year high.

Fed’s tapering, US Government shutdown, inflation concerns are the talking points.

The USD/CHF pair prints gains for the fifth straight day on Thursday in the Asian session. The pair confided in a narrow trade band after posting nearly 70-pips movement in the overnight session. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9343, up 0.01% for the day.

The buying pressure in the greenback keeps USD/CHF on the higher side. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, extended gains for the third consecutive session above 94.00, the highest since September 2020 on Fed’s tapering expectations and growth concerns.

In addition, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy has all but met the test for tapering but there’s still a long way from meeting the test for maximum employment during the testimony in Congress. Furthermore, the Philadelphia Fed President Patric Harker favours tapering of $120 billion monthly asset purchases as moderation in inflation is visible now.

Meanwhile, the greenback remains unfazed even as US Senate Republicans blocked a bid by President Joe Biden’s Democrats to head off a potentially crippling US credit default. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,363.25, up 0.31% gains.

As for now, traders are bracing for the Swiss KOF Leading Indicators, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Initial Jobless Claims, and Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

Overview Today last price 0.9342 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.9342 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9229 Daily SMA50 0.9177 Daily SMA100 0.9135 Daily SMA200 0.9109 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9355 Previous Daily Low 0.928 Previous Weekly High 0.9333 Previous Weekly Low 0.9216 Previous Monthly High 0.9242 Previous Monthly Low 0.9019 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9327 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9309 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9297 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9251 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9221 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9372 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9401 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9447



