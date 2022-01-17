USD/CHF subdued in holiday thinned trade near-0.9150 ahead of quiet data week

- USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions.
- USD flows ahead of next week’s Fed meeting are likely to take centre stage this week.
USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. Looking at the pair from a technical perspective over the very short-term, USD/CHF is being supported by an uptrend that has been in play since last Friday. A break below this trend-line would reignite the prospect of a retest of recent lows in the 0.9100 area. To the upside, the presence of the 200-day moving average at 0.9165 seems to be offering resistance. A break above this area would see USD/CHF quickly run into further resistance in the form of the 21 and 50DMA either side of the 0.9200 level.
In terms of the major drivers for the pair this week; USD flows ahead of next week’s Fed meeting are likely to take centre stage as traders assess whether the surprisingly hawkish Fed will end up being a dollar positive. Most strategists remain bullish on the buck despite recent weakness which many have argued was a result of a squeeze on over-crowded long-positioning. That suggests upside risks for the pair this week, though there won’t be much by way of tier one US data for the bulls to latch onto. The only notable US data are regional Fed manufacturing surveys for January, or data that pertains to the housing market (not of interest to FX markets right now). Switzerland also doesn’t see the release of any notable data, aside from Producer Prices on Tuesday.
Elevated global inflationary pressures haven’t really fed through into Switzerland and so the market’s conviction that the SNB will indefinitely continue with its ultra-accommodative stance remains strong. For USD/CHF traders, that means the SNB remains in the market trying to prevent CHF strength. Sight deposits of domestic banks rose sharply in the week ending on January 14 to CHF 655.103, a sign that the SNB might have been active in FX markets last week. This didn’t seem to impact CHF at the time.
USD/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9215
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9142
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9095
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9092
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
