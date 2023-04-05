USD/CHF steadies at multi-month low below 0.9100 ahead of US PMIs, employment data

- USD/CHF seesaws around 20-month low, snaps two-day downtrend amid sluggish markets.
- Cautious mood ahead of top-tier US data, corrective bounce in yields allow Swiss Franc pair to stabilize at multi-month low.
- Downbeat US data, challenges to USD’s reserve currency status challenge weigh on USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF makes rounds to 0.9050-60 heading into Wednesday’s European session as traders seek more clues to extend the two-day downtrend at the lowest levels since August 2021. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair traces a corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the key US employment and PMI data.
While portraying the bond market moves, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields take a breather around 3.35% and 3.86% respectively, after falling in the last five and three consecutive days. It’s worth noting that downbeat US employment clues joined previously easing hawkish Fed bias to weigh on the US bond coupons.
It should be noted that the downbeat US JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders for February weigh on the US Dollar. On the same line could be Russia’s likes for the Chinese Yuan and the China-Brazil pact to ignore the US Dollar as an intermediate currency.
On a different page, the recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester join the cautious mood before the US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change to allow the yields and the US Dollar to stabilize, especially amid off in China.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions near 4,130 while yields and the US Dollar lick their wounds.
Moving on, USD/CHF may witness further consolidation ahead of the aforementioned US data. However, the likely downbeat outcome of the US statistics may drown the pair prices afterward.
Also read: US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the key ascending support line from early February, now immediate resistance near 0.9080, joins bearish MACD signals to direct USD/CHF bears towards the August 2021 bottom of around 0.9020 and the 0.9000 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9059
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9208
|Daily SMA50
|0.9245
|Daily SMA100
|0.9291
|Daily SMA200
|0.9514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9143
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9055
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
