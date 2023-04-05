USD/CHF steadies at multi-month low below 0.9100 ahead of US PMIs, employment data

Share:

USD/CHF seesaws around 20-month low, snaps two-day downtrend amid sluggish markets.

Cautious mood ahead of top-tier US data, corrective bounce in yields allow Swiss Franc pair to stabilize at multi-month low.

Downbeat US data, challenges to USD’s reserve currency status challenge weigh on USD/CHF pair.

USD/CHF makes rounds to 0.9050-60 heading into Wednesday’s European session as traders seek more clues to extend the two-day downtrend at the lowest levels since August 2021. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair traces a corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the key US employment and PMI data.

While portraying the bond market moves, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields take a breather around 3.35% and 3.86% respectively, after falling in the last five and three consecutive days. It’s worth noting that downbeat US employment clues joined previously easing hawkish Fed bias to weigh on the US bond coupons.

It should be noted that the downbeat US JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders for February weigh on the US Dollar. On the same line could be Russia’s likes for the Chinese Yuan and the China-Brazil pact to ignore the US Dollar as an intermediate currency.

On a different page, the recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester join the cautious mood before the US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change to allow the yields and the US Dollar to stabilize, especially amid off in China.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions near 4,130 while yields and the US Dollar lick their wounds.

Moving on, USD/CHF may witness further consolidation ahead of the aforementioned US data. However, the likely downbeat outcome of the US statistics may drown the pair prices afterward.

Also read: US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the key ascending support line from early February, now immediate resistance near 0.9080, joins bearish MACD signals to direct USD/CHF bears towards the August 2021 bottom of around 0.9020 and the 0.9000 round figure.