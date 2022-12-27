- USD/CHF bears take a breather after snapping two-day winning streak.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields refresh multi-day high despite mixed data.
- China-linked optimism underpins hawkish hopes from the Fed amid holiday season.
- Swiss ZEW Survey, US Pending Home Sales eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/CHF struggles for clear directions as it makes rounds to 0.9300 during early Wednesday, following the first daily negative closing in three. The Swiss Franc (CHF) pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the run-up in the US Treasury bond yields. However, the holiday season and the cautious optimism in the market seem to challenge the downside momentum.
US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the fresh high in six weeks the previous day, sidelined near 3.85% by the press time, as the positive mood surrounding China’s reopening helped renew hopes of faster Fed rate hikes.
The hawkish Fed concerns might have taken clues from the improvement in the US Good Trade Balance for November, $-83.3B versus $98.8B prior, while ignoring softer prints of the US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for October, 8.6% YoY versus 9.7% expected and 10.4% previous readings. It’s worth noting that the previously mixed readings of the US inflation and growth figures raised doubts about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish move, especially after the US central bank appeared cautiously optimistic over the rate hikes in its latest monetary policy meeting.
Elsewhere, China’s easing of the Coronavirus-linked activity restrictions joined an upward revision to the 2021 Gross Domestic Production forecast to favor the sentiment despite the sluggish holiday season. That said, China mentioned that it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from January 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said late on Monday, a major step towards loosening its curbs, per Reuters. The news joins China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) upward revision to the 2021 GDP growth to 8.4% from 8.1% previous forecast also favored the risk-on mood.
It should be observed that the optimism surrounding China also allows the Fed hawks to retake control amid fewer challenges to the growth and fears of more inflation, which in turn allows the US Treasury bond yields to remain firmer and underpin the USD/CHF declines.
That said, the light calendar and the year-end holiday season seem to challenge the USD/CHF traders ahead of the Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations for December, expected -50.5 versus -57.5 prior. Also important to watch will be the US Pending Home Sales for November which holds the market consensus of 0.6% versus -4.6% previous readings.
Overall, USD/CHF bears are likely to witness hardships amid a light calendar but the bulls are surely off the table.
Technical analysis
A two-week-old bullish channel, currently between 0.9235 and 0.9350, suggests a short-term recovery of the USD/CHF pair despite the quote’s repeated failures to cross the 21-DMA hurdle, close to 0.9340 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9292
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|0.9338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9353
|Daily SMA50
|0.9596
|Daily SMA100
|0.9662
|Daily SMA200
|0.9645
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9338
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9338
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9348
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9338
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.