USD/CHF rises to near 0.8680, SNB Chairman concerns about appreciated Swiss Franc

- USD/CHF continues to gain ground after nervous comments from the SNB Chairman.
- SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan is concerned that excessive appreciation of CHF could drive inflation below zero.
- US Dollar gained ground on the diminished possibility of Fed rate cuts in March.
USD/CHF seems to continue its winning streak that began on January 11. On Thursday, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan issued a warning about the Swiss Franc's (CHF) appreciating trend. Jordan expressed concerns at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos about its potential impact on the SNB's ability to maintain inflation above zero in the Swiss domestic economy. These remarks have contributed to the USD/CHF pair's upward trajectory, with trading slightly higher around 0.8680 during the Asian session on Friday.
As the Swiss Franc experienced rapid appreciation towards the end of 2023, the SNB is sounding the alarm, emphasizing that excessive appreciation could pose a threat to the Swiss economy. A strengthening CHF has the potential to drive inflation lower swiftly. Market participants await Swiss Producer and Import Prices to gain further impetus on consumer price inflation in Switzerland.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains steady after recent gains with a positive bias to continue its winning streak on the back of upbeat US Treasury yields. The DXY hovers around 103.40 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.36% and 4.16%, respectively, at the time of writing.
On Thursday, positive economic indicators from the United States (US) provided further support to the upward momentum of the US Dollar, diminishing the likelihood of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March. In addition to the economic data, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic made statements on Thursday during an event at the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Bostic noted that the base case for the Fed is to consider rate cuts in the third quarter, but he also kept the possibility open for earlier initiation of the rate cut cycle, contingent on inflation figures.
Traders are anticipated to closely monitor the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, with expectations of improvement in January, as it may provide further insights into the market sentiment and the potential trajectory of the Fed’s monetary policy.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.852
|Daily SMA50
|0.8677
|Daily SMA100
|0.8847
|Daily SMA200
|0.8865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8633
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.846
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD seems poised to appreciate further, awaits UK Retail Sales data
The GBP/USD pair ticks higher for the third successive day on Friday and looks to build on this week's goodish bounce from sub-1.2600 levels, or its lowest level since December 13. Spot prices trade just above the 1.2700 round figure, flirting with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
EUR/USD retraces its recent losses ahead of the German PPI, improves to near 1.0890
EUR/USD moves upward, recovering its recent losses registered in the previous session. The pair trades higher around 1.0890 on Friday. However, the Euro could confront a challenge arising from speculations regarding potential rate cuts by the ECB in September.
Gold acceptance above $2,025 critical to sustaining the rebound
Gold is looking to extend the previous rebound while trading above $2,020 early Friday, benefiting from intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a broadly weaker US Dollar. All eyes now remain on the upcoming US consumer sentiment data and Fedspeak for the next move in the XAU/USD price.
SEC lives up to the expectations as it delays spot ETH ETF; Ethereum price makes no move
The crypto market faced a long battle with the SEC when it attempted to secure a spot in Bitcoin ETF. Now, it seems like Ethereum is set to witness the same ordeal as the SEC is taking two steps back after rejecting the spot ETH ETF application.
“The Goldilocks economy is a fairytale”
The mainstream psyche has latched onto a Goldilocks scenario where inflation dies, interest rates fall, and the economy glides to a soft landing. People should probably read the end of the story because Goldilocks dies.