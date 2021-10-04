USD/CHF remains depressed near daily lows, just below 0.9300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors dragged USD/CHF lower for the third straight day on Monday.
  • The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted downward pressure.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD losses and lend support to the pair.

The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the early part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, around the 0.9285 region.

A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/CHF pair to capitalize on its Friday's modest bounce of around 25 pips, instead prompted fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week. The risk-off impulse in the markets underpinned demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. This, along with a modest US dollar weakness, dragged the pair lower for the third successive day.

Worries that China Evergrande Group's debt crisis could spread to the entire property sector in the world's second-largest economy tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, extended some support to traditional safe-haven currencies and acted as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.

On the other hand, the USD extended last week's retracement slide from the highest level since September 2020 and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Monday. This was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the USD/CHF pair. That said, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the USD losses.

Investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The market also seems to have started pricing in the possibility of a Fed interest rate hike in 2022. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, should assist the USD to attract some dip-buying and lend support to the USD/CHF pair.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.929
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.931
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9246
Daily SMA50 0.9182
Daily SMA100 0.9141
Daily SMA200 0.9113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9338
Previous Daily Low 0.9282
Previous Weekly High 0.9368
Previous Weekly Low 0.9244
Previous Monthly High 0.9368
Previous Monthly Low 0.9116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9316
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9282
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9254
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9338
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9366
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9394

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower

EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions

GBP/USD advances above 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3550, significantly off last week's lows despite new Brexit concerns. Chief UK Negotiator Frost is set to take a tough stance against the EU on the Northern Irish Protocol.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in

XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in

Gold price has kicked off the NFP week on the wrong footing, challenging the $1750 psychological barrier amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.

Gold News

Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs

Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs

Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory

Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures